Motorcyclist killed after losing control along Brush Creek

Posted at 8:06 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 10:19:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash after losing control on Ward Parkway near Brush Creek.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said the wreck happened just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Ward Parkway at Brush Creek to investigate after a blue Suzuki GSXR 1000 that was traveling south on Ward Parkway lost control on the curve.

The Suzuki failed to make the curve, struck a raised concrete curb then skidded south along the curb as the male driver was ejected.

The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

