Motorcyclist killed after Northland rear-end collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has died from injuries in a May 6, 2023, rear-end collision on Missouri Highway 152.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 152 Highway when a Chevrolet Malibu rear-ended the motorcycle. The crash ejected the rider from the motorcycle, per the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Chevrolet was then rear ended by a Honda Civic, and an additional rear-end collision occurred as a result of the pileup, according to officials.

A Ford Focus then struck the motorcycle that had landed in the middle of the highway.

Both the motorcyclist and the driver of the Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital. The motorcyclist was in critical condition and the Chevrolet driver was in stable condition, per KCPD.

There were no other injuries reported.

The motorcyclist died from injuries sustained in the crash on May 18.

—