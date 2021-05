KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a single vehicle crash at Stadium Drive and I-70 early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene about 1:30 Sunday morning.

Kansas City police officials say the driver of the motorcycle was on Stadium drive, lost control and crashed.

The driver was transported to an area hospital, and pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.