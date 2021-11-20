Motorcyclist killed Friday in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A hit-and-run driver killed a motorcyclist Friday evening in the Northland.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at Northeast Birmingham Road and North Ameristar Drive.

Police said the motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was traveling south on North Ameristar Drive.

A white pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle struck the bed of the truck and was thrown from the motorcycle.

The pickup truck driver ran over the motorcyclist and fled the accident scene.

Police are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash.

The motorcycle rider's name has not been released.

