Motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing KCPD officers

Posted at 4:53 PM, Sep 08, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash just after midnight Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Officers were called to the area of 39th and Chaumiere streets about a crash involving a motorcycle, according to KCPD.

An investigation revealed that an officer tried to pull over the driver of a dirtbike-style motorcycle near 43rd and Chaumiere streets for a traffic violation.

The driver did not pull over and instead accelerated from the scene at a high rate of speed in a southbound direction.

Officers stopped their pursuit, but came across the crash scene as they continued driving south.

KCPD said the motorcyclist ran a stop sign and hit a Ford pickup at 39th Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arrival.

The two people in the Ford were not hurt.

