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Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-435

The crash shut down the highway for several hours for investigation
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KC Scout
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle rider is dead after crashing their bike on I-435.

Kansas City Police say the a blue and silver Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-435 near Holmes Street at "an extremely high rate of speed" when, for reasons still under investigation, the rider hit their front breaks, causing the motorcycle to overturn.

The motorcycle and rider tumbled to a stop where they caught fire, according to police. The rider died at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-435 were shut down for several hours as police investigated the crash and cleared the scene.

This is the 49th fatality crash in Kansas City, Missouri, this year.

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