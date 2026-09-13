Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-70 in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on I-70 in Independence Saturday night, after losing control of their bike on the wet highway.

Independence police say around 8 o'clock Saturday night, a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on I-70 when the operator lost control of the bike on the wet roadway.

Police say the rider was ejected from the motorcycle and hit by several other vehicles driving on the highway.

The rider was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet and died on impact, according to police.

Police say the drivers of the vehicles that hit the rider stopped and are cooperating with the investigation.

The cause of the crash, including what led to the rider losing control of the motorcycle, remains under investigation.

The identity of the rider will be released after police notify next of kin.