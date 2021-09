KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man driving a motorcycle died Tuesday in a crash on U.S. 169 Highway in Clay County.

Troopers say Michael Orr, 66, of Parkville, was driving south on US 169 when he crossed into the path of another car. The motorcycle proceeded to crash into three other vehicles.

Occupants of the other cars were not seriously injured in the crash.