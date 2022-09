KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 50-year-old Jody C. Warne of Ottawa, Kansas, was on a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle on a ramp at the Midwest Extreme Dirt Park.

Shortly before 12:10 p.m. Sunday the motorcycle went airborne.

Warne was ejected from the vehicle in the crash and the motorcycle overturned, MSHP says.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.