KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle crash killed one person Friday afternoon in Independence.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling east on U.S. 24 Highway when he hit a box truck, according to Independence police.

Police said the box truck was turning left from westbound U.S. 24 Highway to an alley.

The driver of the box truck was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation