Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday morning crash in Leavenworth County

items.[0].image.alt
KSHB
Kansas Highway Patrol
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 20:17:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Tonganoxie man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle slammed into the side of a dump truck.

William Guthrie was eastbound on a 2004 Yamaha FZS motorcycle at 9:36 a.m. on U.S. 24 Highway in Leavenworth County, Kansas, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

A 2011 International Dump Truck came out of a construction site and made a U-turn against a red light in the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Stone Creek Drive, the report states.

Guthrie tried to avoid the dump truck, but hit the side of the truck.

Brad Mosbrucker, 45, of Topeka, the dump truck driver, was not injured.

Guthrie was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources