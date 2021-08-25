Motorcyclist killed in Tuesday morning crash in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Tonganoxie man was killed Tuesday when his motorcycle slammed into the side of a dump truck.

William Guthrie was eastbound on a 2004 Yamaha FZS motorcycle at 9:36 a.m. on U.S. 24 Highway in Leavenworth County, Kansas, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report.

A 2011 International Dump Truck came out of a construction site and made a U-turn against a red light in the intersection of U.S. 24 Highway and Stone Creek Drive, the report states.

Guthrie tried to avoid the dump truck, but hit the side of the truck.

Brad Mosbrucker, 45, of Topeka, the dump truck driver, was not injured.

Guthrie was wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation by the Kansas Highway Patrol.