Motorcyclist killed in two vehicle crash Friday evening on US 24 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash on US 24 and Arrowhead Ridge in Independence Friday evening.

Police say about 6:30 the driver of a 2007 Yamaha sportbike was traveling eastbound on US 24 highway and collided with a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder making a left turn from US 24 onto Arrowhead Ridge.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were two occupants in the pathfinder.

The driver was not injured, but the passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but police say according to witnesses, excessive speed by the motorcycle may be a contributing factor.

