Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after striking vehicle on Blue Ridge Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Saturday night at Blue Ridge Boulevard and the Interstate 470 ramp in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly before 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a red and black Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Blue Ridge Boulevard, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The Suzuki failed to stop for a red light at the intersection of Blue Ridge and the I-470 exit ramp, and struck the front left of a white Dodge Dart that was making a left turn onto Blue Ridge from the ramp with a green traffic control signal.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet, police say.

He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.