Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash during heavy traffic on Interstate 35

Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 01, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcycle suffered suspected serious injuries after a crash Friday afternoon on Interstate 35.

At around 1:35 p.m. Friday, the driver of a 2007 Harley-Davidson FLHX Street Glide was driving north on I-35 "in heavy traffic," according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

When traffic quickly slowed, the driver failed to stop in time and the motorcycle was laid over and came to a stop in the roadway, per the highway patrol.

The motorcyclist, a 52-year-old male of Lenexa, was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries.

KHP is investigating the crash.

