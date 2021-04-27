Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist struck by DUI driver while yielding to emergency vehicle

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 11:49:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday night.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on NW Barry Road at N. Adrian Avenue.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, police, the motorcycle driver was heading west on NW Barry Road when he stopped to yield to an emergency vehicle. A car traveling behind him failed to slow down or yield, driving into the motorcycle from behind.

The motorcycle driver was ejected from his vehicle and sustained serious injuries. He was wearing a full-face helmet.

The driver and four passengers in the car were not injured.

The driver of the Nissan was arrested for DUI.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!