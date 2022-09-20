Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after 1-vehicle crash on Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on The Paseo near 58th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:24 p.m. Monday, the driver of a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was headed south on Paseo, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver failed to correctly complete a curve in the road, and began driving south in the northbound lanes of the boulevard.

After colliding with a curb in the median, separating the north and southbound lanes of Paseo, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, and police have since said the driver is in stable condition.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.