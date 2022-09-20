Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries after 1-vehicle crash on Paseo

Paseo and 58th Street
Google Earth
The Paseo and 58th Street
Paseo and 58th Street
Posted at 5:49 AM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-20 06:50:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist has suffered critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Monday night on The Paseo near 58th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

At around 10:24 p.m. Monday, the driver of a black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was headed south on Paseo, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The driver failed to correctly complete a curve in the road, and began driving south in the northbound lanes of the boulevard.

After colliding with a curb in the median, separating the north and southbound lanes of Paseo, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries, and police have since said the driver is in stable condition.

KCPD continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock