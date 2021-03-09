Menu

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash on Interstate 35 at The Paseo

Posted at 4:59 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 17:59:12-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at The Paseo, where the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle is believed to have lost control and fallen off of the motorcycle, according to an accident investigation report.

The individual was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

