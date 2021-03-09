Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in crash on Interstate 35 at The Paseo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist is in serious condition following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded just before 1:30 p.m. to the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at The Paseo, where the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle is believed to have lost control and fallen off of the motorcycle, according to an accident investigation report.

The individual was transported to an area hospital to be treated.

There is no additional information at this time.

