Motorist killed Tuesday morning in crash along I-635

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday morning along Interstate 635 that left one person dead.

First responders were dispatched to southbound I-635 past Kansas 5 just before 7 a.m. in Kansas City, Kansas, in response to a crash.

According to Riverside, Missouri, police, the crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and passenger car.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck weren’t immediately clear, though snow was falling at the time of the crash.

I-635 was closed as police conducted an investigation, which the Missouri Department of Transportation said could continue into the evening hours.

Update: It may take at least this evening before the scene is clear. Meanwhile, crews continue to work at the crash site. Plz continue to avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/wGJTYAKlRG — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) April 20, 2021

—

This is a developing story and will be updated.