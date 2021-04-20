Watch
Motorist killed Tuesday morning in crash along I-635

Missouri Department of Transportation
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday morning along Interstate 635 that left one person dead.
Posted at 9:52 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 11:46:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash Tuesday morning along Interstate 635 that left one person dead.

First responders were dispatched to southbound I-635 past Kansas 5 just before 7 a.m. in Kansas City, Kansas, in response to a crash.

According to Riverside, Missouri, police, the crash involved a semi tractor-trailer and passenger car.

The circumstances surrounding the wreck weren’t immediately clear, though snow was falling at the time of the crash.

I-635 was closed as police conducted an investigation, which the Missouri Department of Transportation said could continue into the evening hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

