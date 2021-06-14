Mouse chews through HVAC wire, closing Red Bridge library

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Red Bridge branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is closed until further notice for HVAC repairs.

A representative for MCPL said the branch would also be undergoing pest control measures as it appears a mouse chewed through some HVAC wiring.

The spokesperson said the library had to close for the repairs as Kansas City experiences high outdoor temperatures.

The branch’s book drop is also closed. All holds and due dates will be extended due to the closure.

The branch is located at 435 E Red Bridge Rd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

—