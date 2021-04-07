Movie with Kansas City-area ties tops box office ranking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A movie with ties to the Kansas City area led one national ranking at the box office over Easter weekend.

"The Ravine" premiered in Overland Park, Kansas, Friday.

It beat "Godzilla vs. Kong" for the top spot in average revenue per screen in North America, according to the media measuring agency Comscore.

41 Action News spoke exclusively with the Olathe, Kansas, couple who produced the film. Robert and Kelly Pascuzzi said they weren’t surprised by the ranking.

“There’s an old saying, ‘If you can see it in your mind, you can hold it in your hand.’ I think that [ranking] was what we saw for so long that it came to fruition,” Robert said.

His wife, Kelly, believes the timing of the film, which has an inspirational message, had a lot to do with its box office success since it premiered after a year-long pandemic which has many searching for a reason to smile.

“The message of the film is so timely and I think people are really resonating with the message and actually looking for hope,” Kelly said during an interview over Zoom.

The Ravine is inspired by the true story of how the Pascuzzis found meaning in a tragic event. The film is playing at B&B Theatres in Overland Park and Liberty. This upcoming Friday it opens in St. Louis as well.