MSHP: 4 killed, 3 seriously injured in crash Friday night in southern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people died and three others were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Friday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

At 8 p.m., a Toyota failed to stop at a stop sign on U.S. Route 54, two miles south of Walker, Missouri.

A GMC then struck the Toyota, causing it to go off the roadway and hit a fence and a tree.

Three of Toyota's five occupants, who were 18, 19 and 20-year-old women, died.

The driver of the Toyota, a 49-year-old man, and one other passenger, a 38-year-old woman, had serious injuries.

The driver was transported to a hospital in Joplin while the 38-year-old passenger was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield.

The driver of the GMC, a 38-year-old man, died while a 39-year-old female passenger was seriously injured and flown to a hospital in Springfield.

An 18-year-old female passenger of the GMC had moderate injuries and two 16-year-olds had minor injuries. They were all taken to a hospital in Nevada, Missouri.

