MSHP: 'Active, ongoing' investigation of Eric Zahnd at time of death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Friday that former Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd was under investigation at the time of his death on Thursday.

According to a statement to KSHB 41 News on Friday, a spokesperson said that the Highway Patrol's Drug and Crime Control division received a request from the Platte County Sheriff on June 15, 2026, to "investigate criminal allegations against Prosecutor Eric Zahnd."

"This investigation is still considered active and ongoing," the MSHP spokesperson said in the statement. "To protect the integrity of the investigation, no further comment can be made at this time."

Platte County Sheriff's spokesperson Capt. Jeffrey Shanks told KSHB 41 News on Friday the office was "unaware of any referral of the prosecutor's office or any of its members to the Missouri State Highway Patrol or any other outside law enforcement agency for criminal investigation, nor is our agency conducting a criminal investigation of the office."

The Platte County Courthouse was closed early Thursday afternoon as sheriff’s deputies responded on a death investigation.

Later Thursday afternoon, deputies announced their investigation involved the death of Zahnd .

The courthouse remained closed on Friday.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd dies Thursday

This is a developing story and will be updated.

