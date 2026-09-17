Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd dies Thursday

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd died Thursday, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Zahnd was first elected in 2002 and has held the post ever since. Earlier this year , he announced he would not seek re-election.

State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer said Zahnd's passing is devastating to the community.

“As the longest-serving prosecuting attorney in Platte County history, Eric Zahnd was a dedicated public servant whose historic record helped make us all safer. He was devoted to his team of incredible and hard-working prosecutors and most of all, to his family," Luetkemeyer said.

Luetkemeyer called Zahnd a mentor to "countless young lawyers and prosecutors, and his legacy will live on in their work."

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said his prayers are with Zahnd's "family, his friends, his colleagues, and all who loved him."

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe said the "tremendous loss" of Zahnd will certainly be felt in the county and through the entire state.

"Eric will be remembered for his strong leadership and dedication to public safety and the rule of law, having established best practices used by prosecutors across the state," Kehoe said.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway also shared her condolences.

"I have known Eric for many years and have always held him in the highest regard. Eric was a true patriot, a person of remarkable character and integrity, and a public servant who cared deeply about his community," Hanaway said. "We are very grateful for his dedication to public safety, the rule of law, and Platte County."

Thursday afternoon, the Platte County Sheriff's Office confirmed a death investigation was underway at the Platte County Courthouse, prompting the courthouse to close at 2:15 p.m. Capt. Jeff Shanks also confirmed the deceased was Zahnd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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