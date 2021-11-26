Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSHP investigating double fatal crash in Sugar Creek

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 5:10 PM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 18:10:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash on Missouri 291 just south of Missouri 210 at Cement City Road in Sugar Creek.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MSHP confirmed via Twitter that at least two cars were involved. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win a virtual chat with Santa!