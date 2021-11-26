MSHP investigating double fatal crash in Sugar Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal crash on Missouri 291 just south of Missouri 210 at Cement City Road in Sugar Creek.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Friday.

MSHP confirmed via Twitter that at least two cars were involved. No other details are available at this time.

Troopers and Sugar Creek PD are scene of a double fatal injury crash located on MO-291 at Cement City Rd in Sugar Creek, Jackson Co.



