KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The crash occurred in Johnson County, Missouri, on MO-58 south of Centerview.

Investigators determined a pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle head-on.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the pickup driver was taken to the hospital with possible injuries.

It's unclear at this time what caused the pickup to cross into oncoming traffic.