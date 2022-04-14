Watch
MSHP issues Amber Alert for girl from Ferguson, Missouri

The MSHP has issued an Amber Alert for a girl from Ferguson, Missouri.
Posted at 10:54 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 23:55:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a girl from Ferguson, Missouri.

According to the MSHP, the suspect, Joseph A Gilliam, allegedly assaulted a female victim and took the one-year-old girl.

Jalanah Gilliam was taken from the area of 10890 w Florissant Road in Ferguson at around 9:45.

Joseph Gilliam left the area in a black Chrysler passenger car.

No license plate number was immediately available.

Ferguson is about four hours away from Kansas City, Missouri.

