MSHP issues Amber Alert for girl from Ferguson, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a girl from Ferguson, Missouri.

According to the MSHP, the suspect, Joseph A Gilliam, allegedly assaulted a female victim and took the one-year-old girl.

Jalanah Gilliam was taken from the area of 10890 w Florissant Road in Ferguson at around 9:45.

Joseph Gilliam left the area in a black Chrysler passenger car.

No license plate number was immediately available.

Ferguson is about four hours away from Kansas City, Missouri.