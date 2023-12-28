MSHP issues Silver Alert for 70-year-old man last seen on Dec. 23 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a 70-year-old man who went missing on Dec. 23.

William Jensen was last seen at work in the 10000 block of Northwest Transcon Drive in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jensen appeared confused at work on Dec. 23 and left for the day, according to MSHP. His whereabouts have been unknown since.

He suffers from heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and needs daily medication for his condition.

MSHP describes Jensen as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and around 220 pounds. He is a Black man who is bald with brown eyes.

Jensen drives a gold 2005 Toyota RAV4 with Missouri license plate "LC3M9E." His vehicle was last seen at his workplace.

Anyone with information on Jensen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department at 816-234-5043.