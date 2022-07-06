MSHP issues silver alert for missing Ray County man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a silver alert Wednesday morning for a missing 78-year-old man from Ray County.

Troopers say Gary Michael Berger was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday leaving his home in the 200 block of Evergreen St. in Wood Heights, Missouri, on foot.

Family believes he may be trying to go to Kansas City International Airport in an attempt to go home to Michigan.

Berger, who suffers from dementia, has difficulty speaking and wears knee braces on both knees. He was last seen wearing a pale blue Hawaiian button-up shirt with tan flowers, tan shorts, black shoes, with a black travel case.

Unique characteristics include a large tattoo of a sword and snake on his right forearm.

He is described as a white male, five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. He has brown/gray hair, blue eyes and a gray goatee.

Anyone with information on Berger’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.

