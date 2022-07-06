Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MSHP issues silver alert for missing Ray County man

Gary Berger.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy state of Missouri.
Gary Michael Berger
Gary Berger.jpg
Posted at 10:54 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 12:06:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a silver alert Wednesday morning for a missing 78-year-old man from Ray County.

Troopers say Gary Michael Berger was last seen around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday leaving his home in the 200 block of Evergreen St. in Wood Heights, Missouri, on foot.

Family believes he may be trying to go to Kansas City International Airport in an attempt to go home to Michigan.

Berger, who suffers from dementia, has difficulty speaking and wears knee braces on both knees. He was last seen wearing a pale blue Hawaiian button-up shirt with tan flowers, tan shorts, black shoes, with a black travel case.

Unique characteristics include a large tattoo of a sword and snake on his right forearm.

He is described as a white male, five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds. He has brown/gray hair, blue eyes and a gray goatee.

Anyone with information on Berger’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Ray County Sheriff’s Department at 816-776-2000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock