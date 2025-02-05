Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in Northland brings taste of NOLA to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, one Kansas City restaurant is serving up authentic New Orleans flavors, giving Chiefs Kingdom a true taste of the Big Easy without leaving town.

Mudbug Cajun Po' Boys in the Northland, has been a hidden gem for Cajun and Creole cuisine lovers in KC.

“It gives you a taste. It gives you an idea of what people are preparing in New Orleans ahead of the game or to eat during the game," said owner Heather Jones.

Combining her roots in Kansas City alongside her husband who grew up in Louisiana, they wanted to bring some of that southern joy to the city.

“When you sit down in these chairs, you're gonna feel the Southern Comfort, the southern hospitality. Again, you're going to feel like you're at your grandmother's house. You eat one of our bowls of soups or one of our PO boys is going to just be a warm hug. It's what it's going," said Jones.

Mudbug has a variety of NOLA's favorite dishes from Po Boy sandwiches, Jambalaya, Gumbo, Okra, and King Cakes, just to name a few.

"Listen, first of all, it gets messy," said Jones. "So you know you're doing it right, if it's getting everywhere, but people usually walk up to the counter and let us know immediately, oh my god. This reminds me of Louisiana."

The best part of it all, it's just a few miles down the road

"We need that reminder of home here in Kansas City," said Jones.

For Heather is being able to provide good food for everyone.

“Oh my goodness, a flavor explosion. There's so many favorite flavor combinations and twist on traditional New Orleans style food," said Jones.

But this weekend is extra special for Mudbug with the Chiefs down in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

“We are so excited," said Jones. "Listen for us to do this for the third year in a row. We're excited. We can't wait, and we're cheering on the Chiefs.”

To help continue the party here in Kansas City, they are selling Chiefs specials leading up to the big game.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

