KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning has closed U.S. 71 Highway near 18th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash, which was reported at 7:33 a.m., involved a semi truck and several other vehicles.

Initially, three lanes were shut down as a result of the crash. The highway then closed past 22nd Street after 8 a.m.

It is not known at this time whether there were any injuries in the crash.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.