Multi-vehicle crash prompts lane closures on eastbound I-470

Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 02, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A multiple-vehicle crash has closed several lanes on eastbound Interstate 470.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said in a tweet Friday afternoon that the crash, just past View High Drive, resulted in a “massive traffic jam.”

Emergency vehicles were on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

