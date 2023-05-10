Multi-vehicle rollover crash causes backup on southbound I-435 Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are responding to an injury rollover crash on southbound Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.

The crash, which police say involved three to four vehicles, took place shortly before 8 a.m.

KCPD said one vehicle overturned in the crash.

There is a backup on I-435 at Truman Road, stretching to the area of River Front Road, approximately 4.4 miles away. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

Police say non-life-threatening injuries were sustained in the crash. The number of victims is not known at this time.