Multiple agencies battle fire at Olathe yard waste recycling facility

Courtesy Olathe Fire Department on Twitter
Multiple Johnson County agencies worked to put out a fire at an Olathe, Kansas, composting facility on Wednesday morning, Feb. 16, 2022.
Posted at 7:07 AM, Feb 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple Johnson County agencies were called to an Olathe composting facility to put out a fire Wednesday morning.

The facility is located at 1100 North Hedge Lane and is a location where residents can drop off yard waste for recycling.

A video posted by the Olathe Fire Department shows large piles of waste on fire with flames reaching high into the air.

Olathe fire officials said the fire started around 5:45 a.m. and will burn for a long time since it is mostly yard waste and mulch.

Crews are expected to be on the scene of the fire for several hours. Those present include Olathe, Lenexa and Johnson County Northwest Consolidated Fire District.

Hedge Lane was closed at 127th Street while crews worked. That could affect those headed to Olathe West High School Wednesday morning.

