Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street

34th and Main Fire
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Daniela Leon
34th and Main Fire
Posted at 8:06 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 09:08:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen of EsKCobar, an Ethiopian food restaurant.

A passerby reported the fire shortly after 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, KCFD witnessed heavy smoke showing from the building.

The fire impacted EsKCobar and Level, a private event business. It is now under control and there are no reported injuries.

KCFD says some businesses in the area may be unable to open due to electrical issues.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock