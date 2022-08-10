Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

Crews with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen of EsKCobar, an Ethiopian food restaurant.

A passerby reported the fire shortly after 7:00 a.m. Upon arrival to the scene, KCFD witnessed heavy smoke showing from the building.

The fire impacted EsKCobar and Level, a private event business. It is now under control and there are no reported injuries.

KCFD says some businesses in the area may be unable to open due to electrical issues.