Multiple firefighters injured while battling blaze in Shawnee

Posted at 10:28 PM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 23:51:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Multiple firefighters were injured after falling through the floor of a home while battling a blaze on Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the Shawnee Fire Department, the firefighters were going down the stairs to a basement when the stairway collapsed.

They were transported to the University of Kansas hospital for treatment.

The fire happened in the 4600 block of Silverheel Street in Shawnee, Kansas.

No other details on the incident were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

