KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Indianapolis police say eight people have been shot and killed in a shooting late Thursday at a FedEx facility.

Multiple others have injuries.

The gunman took his own life, according to police.

A police spokesperson says when officers arrived they observed an active shooting scene.

The spokesperson says police don't believe the public is in danger.

FedEx released a statement overnight on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/FedEx/status/1382944347155468289/photo/1