LIVE BLOG: Multiple wrecks across Kansas City area due to icy road conditions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple wrecks have been reported across the Kansas City area due to icy road conditions.

You can watch how the conditions are impacting certain roadways below.

8:14 p.m. | US 169 Highway near the Buck O'Neil Bridge which was originally shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, is now open to one lane.

KC SCOUT

8:04 p.m. | MoDOT suggests avoiding travel in the KC area due to slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

If you can, avoid travel in the KC area tonight. The below-freezing temps and precipitation create slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses. If you MUST travel, take it slow and use extra caution! https://t.co/hu9NUrS9yo — MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 25, 2023

8:02 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street is now open to one lane.

KC SCOUT

7:40 p.m. | KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue until 9 p.m. Friday.

KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue until 9 p.m. tonight. North Central and East Central Missouri will have to wait until 11 p.m. for the drizzle to end . Mike says 20 degrees warmer Saturday. — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 25, 2023

7:31 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street has been shut down after an eight-car pileup.

Both the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation are currently treating roads.

Due to the current road conditions, the Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has implemented the Walk-In Crash Protocol. This is for non-injury accidents where the vehicles are driveable.

The Lenexa Police Department is currently working on multiple crashes on westbound I-435 at the K-10 interchange.

We are working multiple crashes on westbound I-435 highway at the K-10 interchange. Roads are slick! Exercise extreme caution if you are driving this evening. — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) February 25, 2023

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reports a wreck on I-635 NB and I-70 EB that is heavily impacting traffic.

KC SCOUT

NWS suggests staying off the roads for the rest of the evening.

We are probably beyond the point of taking it easy on the roads. If you are not on the roads now, please try to remain off of them for the rest of the evening. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 25, 2023

