LIVE BLOG: Multiple wrecks across Kansas City area due to icy road conditions

Crashes in KC area as of 7:42 p.m.
Posted at 7:31 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 21:16:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple wrecks have been reported across the Kansas City area due to icy road conditions.

You can watch how the conditions are impacting certain roadways below.

8:14 p.m. | US 169 Highway near the Buck O'Neil Bridge which was originally shut down due to a multi-vehicle wreck, is now open to one lane.

8:04 p.m. | MoDOT suggests avoiding travel in the KC area due to slick conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

8:02 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street is now open to one lane.

I-670 wreck update

7:40 p.m. | KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the drizzle and freezing drizzle will continue until 9 p.m. Friday.

7:31 p.m. | Eastbound Interstate 670 near Genessee Street has been shut down after an eight-car pileup.

Both the Missouri and Kansas Departments of Transportation are currently treating roads.

Due to the current road conditions, the Overland Park, Kansas Police Department has implemented the Walk-In Crash Protocol. This is for non-injury accidents where the vehicles are driveable.

The Lenexa Police Department is currently working on multiple crashes on westbound I-435 at the K-10 interchange.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department reports a wreck on I-635 NB and I-70 EB that is heavily impacting traffic.

I-635 NB and I-70 EB crash

NWS suggests staying off the roads for the rest of the evening.

