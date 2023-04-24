Mushroom hunter discovers human remains in on private property northeast of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says its launched an investigation after a mushroom hunter discovered human remains last week.

Troopers say the hunter was on private property around 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, when the hunter located the remains.

The hunter notified the Daviess County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office, who in term notified the highway patrol.

Daviess County is about 75 miles northeast of Kansas City, Missouri, along Interstate 35.

The remains, which have yet to be identified, were located on private property.

Troopers are working to learn more about the remains, including the cause of death and how long the remains might be been there.

—