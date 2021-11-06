'My dream is finally coming true': Holiday display lights up in Oak Grove

OAK GROVE, Mo. — A 20-acre lot in Oak Grove off Interstate 70 has been transformed into Jordan Adams’ North Pole Acres.

“I’m starting early to get people in the spirit I guess,” Adams said. “It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”

For the first time in Oak Grove, Adams has created a mile-long drive-thru synchronized light show.

But Adams says it’s more than a display, it’s a dream come true.

“Tonight is opening night,” he said. “So, it’s a big deal, my dream is finally coming true — it’s pretty awesome. It’s nice to finally say after all the years of work it's finally happening.”

Adams says his goal has always been a bright one.

“When I was 12 years old, I said, ‘I’m going to own one of these drive-thrus.' I’m 31 now, and I’m able to do that,” he said.

At 18-years-old, he started creating light shows at his family home.

“I don’t think 18-year-old Jordan would think this is possible, but here I am, so this is pretty cool,” Adams said.

Adams says work started in April including electric work, making roads, a huge castle and tunnel grand entrance.

“We have almost one million bulbs. We can turn 16 million colors per bulb, so a lot of imagery," Adams said. "Kids faces light up, everyone enjoys it, it makes people happy, so that makes me happy.”

North Pole Acres is $25 per car, running nightly at 6 p.m. with some proceeds going to Make A Wish Foundation.

