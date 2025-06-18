'My favorite place to be': Platte County Board of Services celebrates 50 years of inclusion, support

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Platte County Board of Services is celebrating a major milestone, five decades of helping individuals with developmental disabilities thrive.

Founded in 1975, PCBS has grown into a vital support system in Platte County for those with intellectual and developmental disabilties.

“We are the secret hidden gem here in Platte County, and we're changing that. We're changing that every day," said Martha Jaynes, executive director.

Their work is far from a secret. From Community living support to transportation and job access, PCBS has continued to expand to meet the needs of the people it serves.

“As we have grown throughout the last few decades, we have made great strides to make sure that the people that we serve that their voice is the first and foremost that is heard," said Jaynes.

Martha has been a part of keeping the wheels turning for the organization, she said the impact goes beyond just inside the four walls, it's about building a stronger community.

“We all have the same hopes, we all have the same dreams, we all have the same things that we want to achieve in our lives, and so if we can build a more inclusive understanding world, I think that's that's our ultimate mission and goal," said Jaynes.

Throughout its 50 years, the organization has helped hundreds of participants like Taylor Kolbinskie.

“I feel wonderful for this company, and I wish them for the best," said Kolbinskie.

Taylor— who has been with the program for several years— said PCBS has not only given her new friends, but also hope.

“I care about this service," said Kolbinskie. It's so important to people that we love and to be there for them, so they can be there for us. That's what my dream is."

The organization receives funds through a sales tax passed by Platte County voters in 1974, Medicaid waiver tax dollars, and the Catayoc Family Trust.

As part of the celebration, PCBS will host a 50th Anniversary event on June 21, at its headquarters located om 7900 NW 106th Street. The event highlights the organization's growth.

Jaynes said the celebration is also a reminder for the community of why inclusion matters.

“I think just being aware of the community and the people that are around them. Don't be afraid to walk up to someone," said Jaynes. “Get to know people of all different abilities that are around us. Talk to them, get to get to know their dreams, their hopes, their things. You'll find out that we're all a part of the same community.”

You can learn more about Platte County Board of services here.

__