'My number one goal is to become an officer': OP cadet program helps recruit, train future officers

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood.

There's a need for police officers in many cities.

The Overland Park Police Department has 21 officer vacancies but a unique program is helping recruit future officers.

OPPD's cadet program is open to applicants between 18 and 20 years old who want hands-on training in multiple units.

The program fronts the cost of tuition and books for selected applicants to attend Johnson County Community College.

While residents may see Overland Park police officers in the community responding to calls, there's a chance they may also see the cadets in uniform.

Katherine Beaman is assigned to the patrol department.

She was one of the first cadets to start the program in 2023.

"I've always kinda been interested in law enforcement, but senior year of high school, I was like I should probably make a decision and this is a good program to try it out," she said.

KSHB 41 Katherine Beaman, a cadet for the Overland Park Police Department, helps recruit at Basehor-Linwood High School's career fair.

She will apply for an officer position before her 21st birthday like other cadets.

While Beaman is usually busy balancing school work with working at the police department, she spent time trying to recruit Basehor-Linwood high school students to check out the program.

"Right now, I like patrol...being out with the public and with the community," she said. "Made me see things, I've noticed most show vulnerable people can be with you. Sometimes you get calls when people are at their worst."

Sergio Yanez is currently working part-time in the department's traffic unit.

He spoke with KSHB 41 as he was in a neighborhood installing stealth boxes, which capture speed data for the police department.

"I'm trying to teach myself how to dispatch, work the computer in there so it can help me in the future," Yanez said. "I've lived in the city of Overland Park for my entire life and I never realized how many things happen in one day in a span...let's say an hour so many things can happen."

KSHB 41 Sergio Yanez, a cadet for the police department, installs speed capturing "stealth boxes" in an Overland Park neighborhood.

Yanez said the only career he sees for himself is becoming a police officer.

"This is an amazing opportunity. To be 19 years old and work for the police department is a huge step forward for your career and future. This is something given to me that was needed that I needed," he said.

Cadets are given many assignments on their shifts.

At Basehor-Linwood High School's career fair, Beaman shared she's been able to join ride-a-along with an officer.

"Being a police officer is not easy. It can be challenging. Even as a cadet, I'm learning a lot. That's probably the best part of the program...learning everything," Beaman said.

The cadets maintain the program's benefits by being full-time students and achieving a "C" grade or higher in their college classes.

The police department pays them $16 an hour to work 20 hours per week.

When the cadets turn 21 years old, the expectation is to apply for an officer position.

By the end of this year, applications will open to fill five upcoming vacancies in the program.

Meanwhile, the Overland Park Police Department said their starting pay for new officers will increase to $62,504 and cap at $102,190 in April.

Benefits include educational assistance of $2,500 per year and bilingual compensation of $100 per month.

