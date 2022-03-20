NAIA men's basketball fans' appreciative tournament is back in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Springtime sports, specifically men's and women’s basketball, are in Kansas City once again.

“It’s the lifeline of sports. This city is well known for all the sports,” said longtime NAIA fan Richard Herron.

After COVID-19 canceled not only the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center but the ongoing NAIA men's basketball tournament, the city is bouncing back.

“It was tough having those two years of nothing, but I think right now we are coming back strong,” said KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Many fans who attended Saturday’s games were of all ages and from all backgrounds.

Herron, who is now in his 80s, says he started coming to the tournament decades ago with his family. This year he’s happy to be back in the stands.

“The tradition is just fantastic, and the thrill of it is just ... watching all these kids play ball, they’re fantastic ballplayers,” Herron said.

Long-time fan Paul Easterday says his family's tradition of attending the tournament started just over 50 years ago, and he intends to keep the tradition going for his daughter Lauren and grandson Michael.

“My father started bringing me in 1969, and so it’s just been a family tradition, and so I’ve started it," he said. "In fact, my daughter here has been to every single one except one when Michael was born, and he was born on the first day of the tournament."

From the games to the slam dunk contests, judged by members of the community including Lucas and Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick, fans are giving the return of basketball in Kansas City a solid 10.

“It just gives you that renewed hope and optimism that we are turning the corner on this pandemic," Kendrick said. "It’s not business as usual, but it’s business."