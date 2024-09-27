NASCAR playoffs race into Kansas Speedway this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs rolls into Kansas Speedway this weekend with Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET.

There will be plenty of racing Friday and Saturday at the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Friday, the green flag drops at 4:30 p.m. for the ARCA Menard Series Reese’s 150 and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Kubota Tractor 200 rolls off at 7:30 p.m.

De Soto, Kan. native Mandy Chickwill be racing in the ARCA Menard Series again this year.

Jacob Morgan/KSHB Before she was even born, Mandy Chick, 22, of De Soto, was spending time at Kansas Speedway. Now, she's become a regular driving the No. 74 car in the ARCA Menards Series at her home track.

Racing continues Saturday with the first race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, the Kansas Lottery 300, at 3 p.m.

The weekend's feature race, the Hollywood Casino 400 presented by ESPN BET, starts at 2 p.m.

The Fan Zone and Fan Walk are also open this weekend. There are multiple show times at the Fan Zone for the Wonder Wheels BMX show and Q&A sessions with drivers.

The Fan Walk is located inside the infield with live music, racing simulators and more appearances from drivers. The Fan Walk requires an additional $15 ticket on Saturday or a pre-race pass on Sunday. The Rowdy Road concert series is Sunday with Bob Moses set to perform.

Tickets and more schedule information can be found on the Kansas Speedway website.

