National Congress of Black Women hosts annual conference to connect community youth and leaders

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The National Congress of Black Women’s Kansas City chapter hosted its fifth annual “Women and Girls Public Chance” conference on Saturday.

The event is an opportunity for Black girls and women to connect and network with each other.

About 60 participants met at Faxon Elementary School to listen and learn from more than 20 speakers.

They spoke about problems confronting society today, including mental health and social media, advocacy, civic engagement, finances and health and wellness.

Founder, CEO and chapter President, Sylvya Stevenson, says societal barriers are being broken down when girls and women come to the conference.

It is her mission to help girls identify resources and bring the girls to those resources.

“One of the barriers is simply that — the disconnect. Not being able to reach out to the women in our community and girls who need to be here,” said Stevenson. “When I was young growing up, I don’t think I was ever in a room with leaders. These girls are in rooms with leaders.”

One of those leaders is not even a teenager.

Raelynn Heath is 12-years-old and already a success in a business with her mom.

They make tumblers, jewelry, and customized gifts.

“We have thing of working for ourselves. We like to be independent so we just wanted to do something independent and make a change,” said Heath.

Heath says her business has given her an avenue to combat negative stereotypes and be a role model for other girls to follow in her foot steps. “Especially African American women — they stereotype us a lot. Different names and things like that,” said Heath. “Let people see our business and maybe they can be inspired

to do something of their own.”

For more information on National Congress of Black Women, you can head to its website.