National News Literacy Week: How the Kansas City Public Library plays a role

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Public Library calls itself the “doorway to knowledge.” It employs a group of librarians called information specialists to help patrons find and understand that knowledge.

“It’s a tremendous responsibility,” admitted Jenny Garmon, the library’s legal and government information specialist .

During National News Literacy Week, which runs from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, Garmon and the library are putting a spotlight on resources available at the library to help people interpret the news and make informed decisions.

KSHB 41’s parent company The E.W. Scripps Company partnered with the News Literacy Project to present National News Literacy Week.

“We’re not trying to tell you what to think, we’re not trying to tell you how to vote, or what’s right, or what’s wrong,” Garmon clarified. “We really want people to make those informed decisions.”

The resources at the Kansas City Public Library are available for free (either online or in-person) to anyone living within the 15-county metropolitan area . One does not need to live within the city limits to be eligible for the resources .

Garmon has coordinated three virtual “lunch and learn” presentations from 12-1 p.m. this week with panels of local journalists.

Monday’s discussion will center on democracy, and KSHB 41 News anchor Dia Wall will participate. Wednesday’s session focuses on disinformation. And Friday’s event centers around distrust.

Visit the library’s website to RSVP and receive a link to the virtual events.

“We connect people to resources and each other so that they have the information they need to thrive,” Garmon said.

Part of those resources includes access to more than 6,000 publications through the library’s account with PressReader . It allows users to cross-check information by searching for articles from multiple sources.

Jeni Starr, KCPL’s health and wellness information specialist, encourages people to further research the headlines they read on social media.

“The headline is designed so that you'll click on it, and that's not necessarily a bad thing, but it's important to go and then read the article and make sure you understand what it's actually saying,” Starr said.

When she consults with clients at the library who are looking for more information on a medical topic, she shares medlineplus.gov . She says health professionals review articles on this website.

“What I really like about it is it'll tell you who reviewed it and what date they reviewed it, so it keeps the information up to date and accurate,” Starr pointed out.

For more information on the different specialists working at the library, visit its website .