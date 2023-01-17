National Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City gives away gingerbread homes to community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season may be over, but the National Toy and Miniature Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, is still giving back to the community.

On Tuesday, the museum took down its Gingerbread Lane exhibit and gifted some people with the gingerbread homes that were on display.

Jon Lovitch helps put on the exhibit and said it's put on display several times a year throughout the U.S.

Lovitch said it was the first time the display has been put on in KCMO.

"We had a few different opportunities, but I wanted it to be some place where I felt like it was the right fit," Lovitch said. "If this doesn't belong at a toy miniature museum, I don't know what does."

