National Transportation Safety Board investigates Johnson County fatal plane crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A National Transportation Safety Board investigator gave an update Monday about the fatal plane crash that occurred Sunday at Johnson County Executive Airport.

John Brannen, the NTSB investigator, along with Larry Peet, Johnson County Airport Commission deputy director, told reporters that the wreckage of the plane will be moved to an off-site facility where investigators will lay out the wreckage.

Based on initial information, Brannen said that the crashed airplane had come to the airport for routine maintenance and an annual inspection was conducted.

The plane took off Sunday morning and shortly after the pilot transmitted that they needed to return to the airport. The pilot did not give a reason for why they needed to return.

The pilot, who was the only passenger of the plane, then crashed right off the north end of the runway. The plane then caught fire after crashing, and the pilot did not survive.

Peet said that he believes the airport will be back open to normal operations by Monday afternoon, and the portion of 151st Street that was closed due to the crash will also reopen.