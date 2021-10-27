National Weather Service completes damage surveys on Sunday tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has released some more details following the tornadoes and other severe weather that took place across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24.

NWS confirmed that 7 tornadoes touched down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri via Twitter. They posted a map tracking where the storms hit.

The damage surveys have concluded for the October 24, 2021 tornadoes. * 7 confirmed tornadoes * EF-2 tornado impacted Purdin, MO around 4:30 pm * One EF-1 tornado * Five EF-0 tornadoes * No known injuries or fatalities pic.twitter.com/4LDHoTrncS — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 27, 2021

They noted that an EF-2 tornado impacted Purdin, MO around 4:30 pm, there was one EF-1 tornado and there were five EF-0 tornadoes.

It was the most tornadoes in a single day the NWS had identified since March 2017.