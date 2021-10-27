Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

National Weather Service completes damage surveys on Sunday tornadoes

items.[0].image.alt
Leslie DelasBour/KSHB 41 News
Tornado damage in Caldwell County, Missouri, from Sunday, Oct. 24.
IMG_8033.JPG
Posted at 1:19 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 14:19:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has released some more details following the tornadoes and other severe weather that took place across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24.

NWS confirmed that 7 tornadoes touched down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri via Twitter. They posted a map tracking where the storms hit.

They noted that an EF-2 tornado impacted Purdin, MO around 4:30 pm, there was one EF-1 tornado and there were five EF-0 tornadoes.

It was the most tornadoes in a single day the NWS had identified since March 2017.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage