National Weather Service completes damage surveys on Sunday tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has released some more details following the tornadoes and other severe weather that took place across Kansas and Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 24.
NWS confirmed that 7 tornadoes touched down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri via Twitter. They posted a map tracking where the storms hit.
The damage surveys have concluded for the October 24, 2021 tornadoes.
* 7 confirmed tornadoes
* EF-2 tornado impacted Purdin, MO around 4:30 pm
* One EF-1 tornado
* Five EF-0 tornadoes
* No known injuries or fatalities pic.twitter.com/4LDHoTrncS
— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 27, 2021
They noted that an EF-2 tornado impacted Purdin, MO around 4:30 pm, there was one EF-1 tornado and there were five EF-0 tornadoes.
It was the most tornadoes in a single day the NWS had identified since March 2017.