The National Weather Service confirms 2 more tornadoes from Sunday's storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The list of tornadoes on Sunday continues to grow as the National Weather Service confirmed two more that occurred during severe weather in both Kansas and Missouri.

The NWS survey team concluded that an EF-1 tornado hit the area between Turney and Mirable, Missouri, Sunday. They also concluded that the tornado had approximately 100 miles per hour wind speeds.

The preliminary damage survey said that the tornado started around 3:30 p.m. and lasted about six minutes. The length of its path was about 4.7 miles with a maximum width of 40 yards.

There were zero injuries or deaths associated with the storm, according to the survey.

The second confirmed tornado happened around Bendena and Troy, Kansas, and was determined to be an EF-0 tornado.

The preliminary damage survey said that the tornado lasted from 2:03 p.m. to 2:12 p.m. with 85 miles per hour wind gusts. The path of the tornado was 4.4 miles, and the max width was 25 yards.

The NWS also reported zero injuries or deaths from this Doniphan County tornado.

These two tornado confirmations come after the NWS confirmed three other tornadoes Monday from the Sunday night storms.

Two EF-0 tornadoes struck the Sedalia, Missouri, area around 5 p.m. Sunday, and an EF-2 tornado struck parts of Livingston and Linn counties around 4:30 p.m.