NWS: 2 EF-0 tornadoes confirmed Sunday near Sedalia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Weather Service officials say they’ve confirmed at least two tornadoes so far as part of Sunday afternoon’s severe weather outbreak across Missouri.

Survey crews were targeting three portions of the state hit by yesterday’s storms, including an area around St. Jospeh, an area around Chilicothe and an area around Sedalia.

Storm survey crews working in Sedalia have confirmed two tornadoes in and around the town - one just east of Sedalia along U.S. Highway 50 and the other south of town near Highway U.

Both storms were classified as EF-0 storms with estimated peak winds of 80 miles per hour when they struck just before 5 p.m.

The tornado east of Sedalia lasted for 1.22 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards. The southern storm lasted less than half a mile. It also had a maximum width of 50 yards.

Crews were still working Monday afternoon to review damage in the two other areas of the state.

—